    Fueling the Pacific [Image 6 of 6]

    Fueling the Pacific

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micheal Sandor poses for a photo inside the Fuels Distribution Lab at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 4, 2023. This lab tests fuel to make sure it’s up to standards, free from contamination and safe to use within the aircraft that need it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 23:41
    Photo ID: 7592777
    VIRIN: 230104-F-HD796-1073
    Resolution: 4542x3510
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Japan
    Fuels
    Yokota Air Base
    POL

