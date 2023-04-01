Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Pacific [Image 2 of 6]

    Fueling the Pacific

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juan Ortiz, prepares to refuel a C-12J Huron from Naval Air Facility Misawa at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 4, 2023. Yokota Air Base is the Airlift Hub of the Pacific, and the Fuels Service Center refuels aircraft that land onto the base from anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Fuels
    Yokota Air Base
    POL

