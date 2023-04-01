U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juan Ortiz, prepares to refuel a C-12J Huron from Naval Air Facility Misawa at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 4, 2023. Yokota Air Base is the Airlift Hub of the Pacific, and the Fuels Service Center refuels aircraft that land onto the base from anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 23:43 Photo ID: 7592773 VIRIN: 230104-F-HD796-1043 Resolution: 5749x3833 Size: 1.65 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.