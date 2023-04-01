U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juan Ortiz, prepares to refuel a C-12J Huron from Naval Air Facility Misawa at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 4, 2023. Yokota Air Base is the Airlift Hub of the Pacific, and the Fuels Service Center refuels aircraft that land onto the base from anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 23:43
|Photo ID:
|7592773
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-HD796-1043
|Resolution:
|5749x3833
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Fueling the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
