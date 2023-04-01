U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juan Ortiz, hands a pilot a fuel pump at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 4, 2023. The Fuels Service Center handles all sorts of refueling needs, from government vehicles, planes and helicopters that come into Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 23:42 Photo ID: 7592774 VIRIN: 230104-F-HD796-1047 Resolution: 4694x3755 Size: 1.15 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.