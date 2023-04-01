A U.S. Navy pilot from Naval Air Facility Misawa pumps fuel into a C-12J Huron at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 4, 2023. The Fuels Service Center refuels aircraft that land onto the base from anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 23:42
|Photo ID:
|7592776
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-HD796-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|678.25 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
