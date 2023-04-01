Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling the Pacific [Image 5 of 6]

    Fueling the Pacific

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy pilot from Naval Air Facility Misawa pumps fuel into a C-12J Huron at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 4, 2023. The Fuels Service Center refuels aircraft that land onto the base from anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 23:42
    Photo ID: 7592776
    VIRIN: 230104-F-HD796-1064
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 678.25 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fueling the Pacific
    Fueling the Pacific
    Fueling the Pacific
    Fueling the Pacific
    Fueling the Pacific
    Fueling the Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fueling the Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Fuels
    Yokota Air Base
    POL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT