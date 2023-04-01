Fueling the Pacific

A U.S. Navy pilot from Naval Air Facility Misawa pumps fuel into a C-12J Huron at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 4, 2023. The Fuels Service Center refuels aircraft that land onto the base from anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP