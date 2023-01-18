230118-N-MH015-2114 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 lines up on a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) . Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 10:04
|Photo ID:
|7591935
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-MH015-2114
|Resolution:
|3684x2631
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT