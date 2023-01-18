Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230118-N-MH015-2114 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 lines up on a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) . Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

