Sailors Perform A Corrosion Inspection

230118-N-FJ237-1080 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Ryan Klix, left, from St. Peters, Mo., and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Johnathan Abrams, from Enterprise, Ala., inspect an aircraft for corrosion in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emma Burgess)

