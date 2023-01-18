230118-N-FJ237-1023 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors taxi an aircraft into the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emma Burgess)

Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 Photo ID: 7591930 Resolution: 3010x2002 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA by SN Emma Burgess