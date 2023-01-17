230117-N-MJ302-1138 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 10:04
|Photo ID:
|7591928
|VIRIN:
|230117-N-MJ302-1138
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz General Quarters [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
