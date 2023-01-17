Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz General Quarters [Image 7 of 14]

    Nimitz General Quarters

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230117-N-MJ302-1138 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 10:04
    VIRIN: 230117-N-MJ302-1138
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz General Quarters [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General Quarters
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Training

