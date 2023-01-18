Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Task Force 150 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Combined Task Force 150 Change of Command Ceremony

    BAHRAIN

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230118-N-EG592-1014 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 18, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony, Jan. 18, in Manama, Bahrain. United Kingdom’s Royal Navy Capt. James Byron assumed command of Combined Task Force 150 which had been led by Royal Saudi Naval Forces Rear Adm. Abdullah Al-Mutairi since July. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Royal Saudi Navy Transfers Command of Middle East Task Force to UK Royal Navy

