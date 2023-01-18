Combined Task Force 150 Change of Command Ceremony

230118-N-EG592-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 18, 2023) Royal Saudi Naval Forces Rear Adm. Abdullah Al-Mutairi delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony, Jan. 18, in Manama, Bahrain. United Kingdom’s Royal Navy Capt. James Byron assumed command of Combined Task Force 150 which had been led by Al-Mutairi since July. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
Royal Saudi Navy Transfers Command of Middle East Task Force to UK Royal Navy
