230118-N-EG592-1032 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 18, 2023) From left to right, Royal Saudi Naval Forces Rear Adm. Abdullah Al-Mutairi; Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces; and United Kingdom’s Royal Navy Capt. James Byron stand at attention during a change of command ceremony, Jan. 18, in Manama, Bahrain. Byron assumed command of Combined Task Force 150 which had been led by Al-Mutairi since July. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 07:58 Photo ID: 7591787 VIRIN: 230118-N-EG592-1032 Resolution: 5398x3592 Size: 808.04 KB Location: BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Task Force 150 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.