Combined Task Force 150 Change of Command Ceremony

230118-N-EG592-1025 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 18, 2023) Royal Saudi Naval Forces Rear Adm. Abdullah Al-Mutairi, left, salutes Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, during a change of command ceremony, Jan. 18, in Manama, Bahrain. United Kingdom’s Royal Navy Capt. James Byron assumed command of Combined Task Force 150 which had been led by Al-Mutairi since July. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
01.18.2023
01.18.2023
|7591786
|230118-N-EG592-1025
|5436x3617
|684.78 KB
|BH
|2
|0
Royal Saudi Navy Transfers Command of Middle East Task Force to UK Royal Navy
