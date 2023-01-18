Combined Task Force 150 Change of Command Ceremony

230118-N-EG592-1010 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 18, 2023) A multinational audience listens to remarks during a change of command ceremony, Jan. 18, in Manama, Bahrain. United Kingdom’s Royal Navy Capt. James Byron assumed command of Combined Task Force 150 which had been led by Royal Saudi Naval Forces Rear Adm. Abdullah Al-Mutairi since July. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

