VAQ-131 Change of Command

Daughter of U.S. Navy Cmdr. Luke Brown, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 incoming commander, swaps his prior command hat during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition in which the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability occurs from one individual to another individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

