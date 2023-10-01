VAQ-131 Change of Command

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Luke Brown, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Brown assumed command of VAQ-131 from Cmdr. Kristen Laroux. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 00:22
|Photo ID:
|7591599
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-VB704-1025
|Resolution:
|7882x3448
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
