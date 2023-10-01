U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kristen Laroux, left, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 outgoing commander, and Cmdr. Luke Brown, right, VAQ-131 incoming commander, salute for the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. VAQ-131 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 00:22 Photo ID: 7591595 VIRIN: 230110-F-VB704-1056 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.34 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VAQ-131 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.