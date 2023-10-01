Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-131 Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    VAQ-131 Change of Command

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kristen Laroux, right, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 outgoing commander, is relieved by Cmdr. Luke Brown, left, VAQ-131 incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding, or flag, officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    This work, VAQ-131 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

