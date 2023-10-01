VAQ-131 Change of Command

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kristen Laroux, right, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 outgoing commander, is relieved by Cmdr. Luke Brown, left, VAQ-131 incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding, or flag, officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

