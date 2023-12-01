PSAB ELRS Exercises ACE Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Auston Jacobs with the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares a chain to secure cargo onto a flatbed trailer, following an off-station agile combat employment training operation at King Fahad Air Base, Jan. 12, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted the ACE training operation in coordination with RSAF partners to strengthen military-to-military relationships, improve interoperability and promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

