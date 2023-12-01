U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron secure cargo onto a flatbed trailer, following an off-station agile combat employment training operation at King Fahad Air Base, Jan. 12, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted the ACE training operation in coordination with RSAF partners to strengthen military-to-military relationships, improve interoperability and promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 08:36 Photo ID: 7590759 VIRIN: 230112-F-FT799-1204 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 4.12 MB Location: SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB ELRS Exercises ACE Capabilities [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.