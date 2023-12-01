Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB ELRS Exercises ACE Capabilities [Image 16 of 23]

    PSAB ELRS Exercises ACE Capabilities

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron secure cargo onto a flatbed trailer, following an off-station agile combat employment training operation at King Fahad Air Base, Jan. 12, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted the ACE training operation in coordination with RSAF partners to strengthen military-to-military relationships, improve interoperability and promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 08:36
    Photo ID: 7590757
    VIRIN: 230112-F-FT799-1201
    Resolution: 4064x2707
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: SA
    This work, PSAB ELRS Exercises ACE Capabilities [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Agile Combat Employment
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

