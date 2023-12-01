Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB ELRS Exercises ACE Capabilities [Image 12 of 23]

    PSAB ELRS Exercises ACE Capabilities

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Addicks with the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, manuevers cargo with a tractor trailer, Jan. 12, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted an Agile Combat Employment training operation in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to help forge a resolute partnership and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 08:35
    VIRIN: 230112-F-FT799-1191
    Location: SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB ELRS Exercises ACE Capabilities [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Agile Combat Employment
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

