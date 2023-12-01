PSAB ELRS Exercises ACE Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Addicks with the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, manuevers cargo with a tractor trailer, Jan. 12, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted an Agile Combat Employment training operation in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to help forge a resolute partnership and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

