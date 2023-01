1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism

U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Leger, an infantryman of Bravo Co, 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard delivers remarks after receiving a Soldiers Medal, Jan. 14, 2023, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leger received the Soldiers Medal for demonstrating bravery and devotion to duty by protecting an individual in need without regard to his own safety, upon witnessing a severe vehicle accident Nov. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

