U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Leger, an infantryman of Bravo Co, 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, receives a Soldiers Medal, Jan. 14, 2023, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leger was presented the medal for heroism upon risking his personal safety to save the life of a victim involved in a severe vehicle accident Nov. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 09:14 Photo ID: 7589467 VIRIN: 230114-F-FT799-1100 Resolution: 4447x2962 Size: 6.99 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.