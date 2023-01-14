Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism [Image 11 of 15]

    1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Leger an infantryman of Bravo Co, 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard delivers remarks after receiving a Soldiers Medal, Jan. 14, 2023, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leger received the Soldiers Medal for demonstrating bravery and devotion to duty by protecting an individual in need without regard to his own safety, upon witnessing a severe vehicle accident Nov. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 09:13
    Photo ID: 7589470
    VIRIN: 230114-F-FT799-1132
    Resolution: 4447x2962
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Soldiers Medal
    U.S. Army Central
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Task Force Americal
    1-182nd Infantry Regiment

