    1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism [Image 14 of 15]

    1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Leaders assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing stand at attention during a Soldiers Medal presentation ceremony Jan. 14, 2023, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Soldiers Medal is awarded to any person in the Armed Forces of the United States or a friendly foreign nation who, while serving in any capacity with the United States Army, distinguished themselves by heroism not involving conflict with an enemy. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 09:11
    Photo ID: 7589473
    VIRIN: 230114-F-FT799-1146
    Resolution: 4447x2962
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism
    U.S. Central Command
    Soldiers Medal
    U.S. Army Central
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Task Force Americal
    1-182nd Infantry Regiment

