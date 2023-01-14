1-182nd Infantry Soldier Receives Award for Heroism

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas Clark, with the 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, delivers remarks during a during a Soldiers Medal presentation ceremony Jan. 14, 2023, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Soldiers Medal is awarded to any person in the Armed Forces of the United States or a friendly foreign nation who, while serving in any capacity with the United States Army, distinguished themselves by heroism not involving conflict with an enemy. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

