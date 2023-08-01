Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF and CMSAF visit the Red Tails [Image 6 of 6]

    CSAF and CMSAF visit the Red Tails

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.08.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass pose for a group photo taken by Tech Sgt. Richard Mekkri, 332 Air Expeditionary Wing, Public Affairs, at an undisclosed location, Southwest Asia January 8, 2023. The wing all-call discussed National Defense Strategy, agile combat employment, multi-capable Airmen, and the spectrum of resiliency.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 06:29
    Photo ID: 7589360
    VIRIN: 230108-F-YP123-030
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit the Red Tails [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

