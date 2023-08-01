Col. David Och, 332 Air Expeditionary Wing, A2/3/5 Directorate, welcome Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr with a hand shake, at an undisclosed location, Southwest Asia January 8, 2023. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visit the 332 AEW to discuss National Defense Strategy, agile combat employment, multi-capable
Airmen, and the spectrum of resiliency at the wing all-call.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 06:29
|Photo ID:
|7589357
|VIRIN:
|230108-F-YP123-003
|Resolution:
|4025x2875
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit the Red Tails [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT