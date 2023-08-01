Col. David Och, 332 Air Expeditionary Wing, A2/3/5 Directorate, welcome Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr with a hand shake, at an undisclosed location, Southwest Asia January 8, 2023. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visit the 332 AEW to discuss National Defense Strategy, agile combat employment, multi-capable

Airmen, and the spectrum of resiliency at the wing all-call.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 06:29 Photo ID: 7589357 VIRIN: 230108-F-YP123-003 Resolution: 4025x2875 Size: 1.83 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit the Red Tails [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.