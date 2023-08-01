Airmen actively engaged at the wing all-call hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, at an undisclosed location, Southwest Asia, January 8, 2023. The wing all-call discussed National Defense Strategy, agile combat employment, multi-capable Airmen, and the spectrum of resiliency.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 06:29
|Photo ID:
|7589358
|VIRIN:
|230108-F-YP123-017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit the Red Tails [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
