CSAF and CMSAF visit the Red Tails

Airmen actively engaged at the wing all-call hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, at an undisclosed location, Southwest Asia, January 8, 2023. The wing all-call discussed National Defense Strategy, agile combat employment, multi-capable Airmen, and the spectrum of resiliency.

