Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr poses with the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Senior Non-Commissioned Officers at an undisclosed location, Southwest Asia, January 8, 2023. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr hosted a luncheon that discussed National Defense Strategy, agile combat employment, multi-capable Airmen, and the spectrum of resiliency.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 06:29
|Photo ID:
|7589356
|VIRIN:
|230108-F-RJ808-1044
|Resolution:
|4838x3219
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit the Red Tails [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
