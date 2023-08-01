Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass pose with Airmen for a selfie after the wing all-call, at an undisclosed location, Southwest Asia, January 8, 2023. The wing all-call discussed National Defense Strategy, agile combat employment, multi-capable Airmen, and the spectrum of

resiliency.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 06:28 Photo ID: 7589355 VIRIN: 230108-F-RJ808-1039 Resolution: 4411x2935 Size: 8.51 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit the Red Tails [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.