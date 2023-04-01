Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing review the plans for the Mission Generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 4, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

