Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation [Image 7 of 7]

    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing review the plans for the Mission Generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 4, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 20:39
    Photo ID: 7589238
    VIRIN: 230104-F-BI574-0180
    Resolution: 6172x3558
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation
    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation
    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation
    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation
    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation
    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation
    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command
    C-17
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Air Mobility
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT