U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Ryan, 437th Airlift Wing agile combat employment director, speaks during the review of flight patterns for the mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 4, 2023. Airmen designed the mission generation exercise to force operations, maintenance, and support personnel from active duty, guard, reserve and sister service units, to solve a complex problem set and maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 20:39 Photo ID: 7589235 VIRIN: 230104-F-BI574-0106 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 4.06 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.