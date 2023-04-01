Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Lankford, 437th Airlift Wing commander, briefs Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, about the preparation and training for the mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 4, 2023. The exercise focused on agile combat employment and the ability to project overwhelming air power and superiority in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

