Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation

628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing leadership greet Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 4, 2023. Martin visited Joint Base Charleston to preside over the Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony and participate in the mission generation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US