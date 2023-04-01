Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation [Image 2 of 7]

    Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Royce Schertz, a pilot for the 16th Airlift Squadron, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, about the preparation and training for the mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 4, 2023. Airmen designed the mission generation exercise to force operations, maintenance, and support personnel from active duty, guard, reserve and sister service units, to solve a complex problem set and maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    TAGS

    Command
    C-17
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Air Mobility
    MG23

