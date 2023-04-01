Gen. Martin prepares and leads mission generation

U.S. Air Force Capt. Royce Schertz, a pilot for the 16th Airlift Squadron, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, about the preparation and training for the mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 4, 2023. Airmen designed the mission generation exercise to force operations, maintenance, and support personnel from active duty, guard, reserve and sister service units, to solve a complex problem set and maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US