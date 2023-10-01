Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Air Control Party W-174 [Image 6 of 9]

    Tactical Air Control Party W-174

    W-174, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Dye, the battalion fires chief for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, writes down target data during a tactical air control party at W-174 Live Fire Range, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The training provided an opportunity to work in a dynamic tactical situation and refine target plotting skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’s only continuously forward- deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 00:48
    Photo ID: 7588072
    VIRIN: 230110-M-CZ543-1436
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: W-174, OKINAWA, JP
    USMC
    TACP
    5th ANGLICO

