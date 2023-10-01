Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Air Control Party W-174 [Image 5 of 9]

    Tactical Air Control Party W-174

    W-174, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, surveys the target area during a tactical air control party at W-174 Live Fire Range, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The training provided an opportunity to work in a dynamic tactical situation and refine target plotting skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’s only continuously forward- deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 00:48
    Photo ID: 7588071
    VIRIN: 230110-M-CZ543-1722
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 668.6 KB
    Location: W-174, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Air Control Party W-174 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    TACP
    5th ANGLICO
    3rd Recon

    OPTIONS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT