Tactical Air Control Party W-174

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Dye, the battalion fires chief for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, sets up a Type 163 laser target designator during a tactical air control party at W-174 Live Fire Range, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The training provided an opportunity to work in a dynamic tactical situation and refine target plotting skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’s only continuously forward- deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

