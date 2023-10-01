Tactical Air Control Party W-174

U.S. Marine Cops Maj. Jessica Lucia, the air officer for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, reviews target data during a tactical air control part at W-174 Live Fire Range, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The training provided an opportunity to work in a dynamic tactical situation and refine target plotting skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’s only continuously forward- deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)
