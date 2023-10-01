Tactical Air Control Party W-174

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ricardo Espada, left, and Lance Cpl. Ismael Hinojosa, right, both fire support Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit input target data during a tactical air control party at W-174 Live Fire Range, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The training provided an opportunity to work in a dynamic tactical situation and refine target plotting skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’s only continuously forward- deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

