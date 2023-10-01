Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Air Control Party W-174 [Image 9 of 9]

    Tactical Air Control Party W-174

    W-174, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ricardo Espada, left, and Lance Cpl. Ismael Hinojosa, right, both fire support Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit input target data during a tactical air control party at W-174 Live Fire Range, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The training provided an opportunity to work in a dynamic tactical situation and refine target plotting skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’s only continuously forward- deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 00:47
    Photo ID: 7588075
    VIRIN: 230110-M-CZ543-1406
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: W-174, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Air Control Party W-174 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tactical Air Control Party W-174
    Tactical Air Control Party W-174
    Tactical Air Control Party W-174
    Tactical Air Control Party W-174
    Tactical Air Control Party W-174
    Tactical Air Control Party W-174
    Tactical Air Control Party W-174
    Tactical Air Control Party W-174
    Tactical Air Control Party W-174

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    31st MEU
    5th ANGLICO
    3rd Recon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT