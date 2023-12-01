Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major

Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Insell, the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s outgoing senior enlisted adviser, expresses confidence in Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi L. Thornton, the incoming battalion senior enlisted advisor, during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023. The DSTB includes a headquarters company as well as signal, finance, human resources, food service and transportation companies for command and control and logistics support to the brigade and the 3rd Infantry Division. Lt. Col. Melissa L. Hoaglin, the battalion commander, passed the unit colors from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeants major, symbolizing the relinquishment and acceptance of leadership and responsibility for the battalion’s Soldiers and mission.

