    Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major [Image 5 of 6]

    Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Insell, the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s outgoing senior enlisted adviser, expresses confidence in Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi L. Thornton, the incoming battalion senior enlisted advisor, during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023. The DSTB includes a headquarters company as well as signal, finance, human resources, food service and transportation companies for command and control and logistics support to the brigade and the 3rd Infantry Division. Lt. Col. Melissa L. Hoaglin, the battalion commander, passed the unit colors from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeants major, symbolizing the relinquishment and acceptance of leadership and responsibility for the battalion’s Soldiers and mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    sustainment
    NCO
    sergeant major
    dogface soldier

