Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major

Led by Sgt. 1st Class Purcell Jefferson Jr., Soldiers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, render honors to the national colors during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony from Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Insell, the battalion’s outgoing senior enlisted adviser, to Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi L. Thornton, the incoming, at Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023. The DSTB includes a headquarters company as well as signal, finance, human resources, food service and transportation companies for command and control and logistics support to the brigade and the 3rd Infantry Division.

