Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major

Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi L. Thornton, the incoming senior enlisted advisor of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment recieves the unit colors from Lt. Col. Melissa L. Hoaglin, the battalion commander, during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Insell relinquished responsibility of the DSTB, which includes a headquarters company as well as signal, finance, human resources, food service and transportation companies for command and control and logistics support to the brigade and the 3rd Infantry Division.

