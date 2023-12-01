Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major

Lt. Col. Melissa L. Hoaglin, commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks about her service alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Insell, the battalion’s outgoing senior enlisted adviser, during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023. Hoaglin passed the unit colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Insell, the battalion’s outgoing senior enlisted adviser, to Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi L. Thornton, the incoming, symbolizing the relinquishment and acceptance of leadership and responsibility for the battalion’s Soldiers and mission.
