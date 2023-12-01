Division Sustainment Troops Battalion receive new Command Sergeant Major

Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi L. Thornton, the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s newly appointed senior enlisted advisor, salutes Lt. Col. Melissa L. Hoaglin, the battalion commander, at the closing of his Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Alwyn Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023. The DSTB includes a headquarters company as well as signal, finance, human resources, food service and transportation companies for command and control and logistics support to the brigade and the 3rd Infantry Division.

