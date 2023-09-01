Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu

230109-N-AS200-0124 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 09, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, left, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels is greeted by Lt. Ross "Dexter" Gamelgaard, assistant operations officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu Jan. 9, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

