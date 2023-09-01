Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu

230109-N-AS200-0123 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 09, 2023) F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, "#7" piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, arrives at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu Jan. 9, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
