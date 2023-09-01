Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu [Image 3 of 7]

    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230109-N-AS200-0123 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 09, 2023) F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, "#7" piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, arrives at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu Jan. 9, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 7585547
    VIRIN: 230109-N-AS200-0123
    Resolution: 4790x3194
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu [Image 7 of 7], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu
    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu
    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu
    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu
    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu
    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu
    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    F/18
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Blue Angels
    NR-NPASE-W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT