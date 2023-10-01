230110-N-AS200-0124 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2023) F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, "#7" piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, departs Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu Jan. 10, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:59 Photo ID: 7585550 VIRIN: 230110-N-AS200-0124 Resolution: 4150x2767 Size: 5.69 MB Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu [Image 7 of 7], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.